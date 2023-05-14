The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ber Carroll's The Other Side of Her is suburban noir full of secrets

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ber Carroll has been writing thrillers under the name B.M. Carroll. Picture by Giles Park
Ber Carroll has been writing thrillers under the name B.M. Carroll. Picture by Giles Park

As soon as borders started to open Ber Carroll's children, then in their late teens, started planning their overseas holidays. Like many young adults, they'd had a couple of years where a gap year, even a backpacking trip through Europe or Asia, was off the table. They were keen to fly the coop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.