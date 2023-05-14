As soon as borders started to open Ber Carroll's children, then in their late teens, started planning their overseas holidays. Like many young adults, they'd had a couple of years where a gap year, even a backpacking trip through Europe or Asia, was off the table. They were keen to fly the coop.
"They were looking at cities, where they going to stay, and the outward part of me was going how exciting, inside I was petrified," says the author of 11 novels.
"My overactive imagination kicked in and I was worrying about all sorts of worst case scenarios."
And that's where The Other Side of Her began. Set around Newcastle, it's two stories told in unison. A young Irish au pair tragically disappears. The book opens two years later when a million-dollar reward is offered for more information. The family she worked for is drawn back into the investigation.
At the same time, a single mother suspects her ex-husband is terrorising her and the offer of the reward sets everyone on a collision course. Carroll won't give too much away about how it all turns out; all she'll say is that the book will take you to unexpected places, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.
"All the mothers in the book have one thing in common: they will do anything to protect their families," says Carroll. "People gaslight mothers, think they're worrying for nothing, it makes you wonder what lengths you would go to if you had to."
This is her fourth novel writing as B.M. Carroll. Her earlier books sat on the shelves alongside the contemporary fiction of such writers as Maeve Binchy and Marian Keyes. But with 2018's The Missing Pieces of Sophie McCarthy, Carroll's writing took a dark turn. Now her books are full of unreliable narrators, undercurrents of suspense and desperation, everyday people who push the boundaries of acceptable behaviour.
"We all know people like that and sometimes we can even recognise some of those traits in ourselves."
In 2022, You Had It Coming was shortlisted for the Ned Kelly Award for best crime fiction and the Davitt Award for best adult fiction.
Carroll, who has a background in the finance industry, says she's enjoying solving the puzzle of these psychological thrillers.
"I don't know where I'm going when I start with the premise but it's great fun getting there."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
