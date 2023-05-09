There was a five-car crash on the northbound Glenloch interchange ramp at approximately 5.40pm on Tuesday May 9.
Traffic was banked near the National Arboretum nose to tail, police said.
Emergency services arrived at the scene at approximately 5.50pm.
Fire and ambulance services were on the scene assisting police.
Paramedics have assessed all patients on scene for minor injuries.
According to emergency services there were no major injuries.
