Households to get help becoming energy efficient

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 8:00pm
More than 110,000 homes will be able to access low-cost financing options to make their homes energy efficient and cut down on their power bills after the federal government committed $1.3 billion in the May budget to establishing a Household Energy Upgrades Fund.

