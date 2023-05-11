"Our young person is a childhood cancer survivor who now has some heart issues caused by much chemotherapy," says Cathy. "While the rest of the world has moved on, we are unable to do so. Having observed immunosuppression first hand, we know how dangerous even mild respiratory illnesses can be. COVID while entering the body through the respiratory system is not mild or benign. We don't want long COVID, or any additional health issues on top of those we already face." The pandemic has meant many daily activities are curtailed: "Hospital appointments are telehealth as masking is reduced and really not able to be enforced. In-person activities occur in the first couple of hours of the day when viral load is likely to be lowest as filtration and air cleaning are not a priority. We rise and circulate early to be in and out before most people begin to fill public spaces bringing the virus in their breath, we don't want to share their air."