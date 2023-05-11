This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It surfaced in a moment of clarity as the end neared. She was eight years old again, reliving the anxious days of May and June when war came to Sydney. Fragile as an injured bird, her tiny frame wracked by cancer, she sat up in the hospital bed as she recounted the terror and childish excitement of those momentous days in 1942.
The midget submarine attacks, she said, were not as frightening as the shelling of the eastern suburbs which came a week later. The first attack took the lives of 21 naval ratings but the second saw shells fired from a submarine land indiscriminately in the suburbs. They did little damage but brought the war home.
Suddenly, we all felt vulnerable, she said, while admitting that the attack was also exciting for a child for whom the war had been a distant, rather dull concept. Until then.
It's often said that as death approaches, one's life flashes before them. For my dying mother, her mind fogged by morphine, it was not as much a flash as a moment replayed in slow motion. She spent a good half hour retelling it before the rare brightness in her face faded once more and she lapsed back into opiated stupor. She died a few days later.
I've cherished her telling of that story ever since.
The month of May was difficult for the first few years after her death. As Mother's Day approached, the endless commercially driven exhortations to buy, buy, buy seemed insensitive. Images of happy mums and their children even appeared to mock those for whom the day highlighted not what they have but what they've lost.
As time moved on - almost 20 years now - peace has been made with the day. That fifth stage of grief - acceptance - arrived so imperceptibly, I hadn't given it much thought. Until, that is, an email arrived in my inbox.
From a company from which I'd shopped online, it respectfully asked whether I'd prefer not to receive notifications about upcoming Mother's Day offers. The email acknowledged that, for many, Mother's Day was difficult, a time of sorrow not joy. It was a rare offering of corporate consideration.
As it happens, the origins of Mother's Day were tied up in loss and grief. American Anna Jarvis struck upon the idea after the death of her own mother. She wanted a day to celebrate mothers and honour the sacrifices they made for their children. The first Mother's Day was marked in 1908 - in a church in West Virginia and a department store in Philadelphia.
After a campaign of letter-writing to newspapers across the US, the day was officially established by then President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.
But grief and anger were to follow as Jarvis grew furious at the way the day she had been conceived had descended into a commercial orgy, capitalised upon by florists, confectioners, card companies and jewellers. By the time she died in 1948, Jarvis had spent a fortune in legal fees trying to sue companies which had used the term Mother's Day for their own commercial advantage. She even campaigned for Mother's Day to be struck from the national calendar.
I suspect my mother was across the Jarvis story. She once gently chided me for buying her a Mother's Day gift, saying the day was more about retail sales than actually honouring motherhood. Far better, she said, to offer genuine acknowledgement of the effort she'd put into raising me than wasting money on trinkets and cheesy Hallmark cards.
Every day, she added, should be Mother's Day.
If she's reading this from somewhere in the firmament, she'll be pleased to know after all this time, every day is indeed Mother's Day. Not a day passes where she's not in my thoughts.
- Jim Chalmers insists the government is "supremely confident" the budget will take cost-of-living pressures off without adding to inflation. Tuesday night's federal budget confirmed spending in income support and bulk-billing incentives in a $14.6 billion cost-of-living centrepiece, while revenue has been substantially boosted by commodities and higher employment and wages growth.
- Anthony Albanese has described the budget decision to fund an extra electorate staffer for all federal parliamentarians as the "right thing" to do and declared it was not related to the recent workplace dispute between independent MP Monique Ryan and her former chief of staff Sally Rugg. The increase to five federal electorate staff is the first since 2007.
- The federal government has been warned by its own agency that feral horses in the alpine alps pose an "imminent threat" to the final extinction of a dozen threatened species. The revelation puts Labor's promise of no new extinctions at risk and conservationists have called on Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to pressure her state government colleagues into action.
THEY SAID IT: "Only mothers can think of the future - because they give birth to it in their children." - Maxim Gorky
YOU SAID IT: Long COVID is not just a health issue. Around the world, economies are still suffering the lingering effects of the pandemic.
Arthur says: "The restrictions on crossing state borders were just plain stupid let alone the different rules for each state. Coolangatta and Tweed Heads are divided down the middle by a fence that no longer exists. Albury and Wodonga have at least the Murray River to separate them. Wallangarra is mostly in Queensland. There was major disruption to agricultural industries around Mungindi. Border restrictions were based on lines on a map. I doubt if the virus understood it was not supposed to cross. It was idiotic state health departments preserving their own little patches rather than co-operating with the Commonwealth government that led to these restrictions. There was absolutely no scientific reason to restrict border crossings. I doubt if the states have learnt that in the circumstances of any future pandemic they should hand over their powers to the Commonwealth."
"Will Harvey Norman, Qantas et al ever pay back their windfalls from Morrison?" asks Heather.
Julie says: "Before contracting COVID last July my parents were healthy, fully functioning adults with amazing minds and memories. Immediately after COVID both developed dementia to the stage they could no longer live independently. There was no other variable. This post COVID change, not addressed under 'long COVID', has massive effects on all linked individuals."
"Our young person is a childhood cancer survivor who now has some heart issues caused by much chemotherapy," says Cathy. "While the rest of the world has moved on, we are unable to do so. Having observed immunosuppression first hand, we know how dangerous even mild respiratory illnesses can be. COVID while entering the body through the respiratory system is not mild or benign. We don't want long COVID, or any additional health issues on top of those we already face." The pandemic has meant many daily activities are curtailed: "Hospital appointments are telehealth as masking is reduced and really not able to be enforced. In-person activities occur in the first couple of hours of the day when viral load is likely to be lowest as filtration and air cleaning are not a priority. We rise and circulate early to be in and out before most people begin to fill public spaces bringing the virus in their breath, we don't want to share their air."
James says: "While mentally I have put the whole COVID thing behind me, I was annoyed to have to wear a mask on an international flight back home a few days back. One enters the airport from a busy street where all are maskless, then at the end of the flight empties into a crowded airport where again people are maskless. On the intervening journey masks are removed for eating and chit-chat between passengers. I'm sure there are medicos who would easily 'put holes' in the efficacy of these token mask rules. Traveling overnight in an economy airline sardine tin is torturous enough without being suffocated as well."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
