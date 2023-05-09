The Mapleton Avenue and Flemington Road intersection in Harrison has now been cleared following two road incidents on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services reported that a car allegedly hit a pedestrian, and a two-vehicle crash had occurred at the site.
Fire services, paramedics and police officers were at the scene, but all people involved were assessed and required no hospital treatment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.