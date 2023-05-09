ACT Brumbies powerhouse Grace Kemp has been left out of the Wallaroos squad for a clash against Fijiana, paving the way for the Canberra Raiders to swoop on the rugby star.
Kemp has been in talks with the Raiders about making the switch to the NRLW for at least the rest of this year to be a part of Canberra's inaugural season in the competition.
The 21-year-old made her rugby union Test debut last year and was keen to play both codes if she could strike a deal with Rugby Australia and the Raiders.
But her conspicuous absence from the Wallaroos squad signals a potential code swap as the Raiders continue their signing spree for coach Darrin Borthwick's squad.
The Raiders are also believed to be on the verge of finalising a deal for Canberra junior and NSW Waratahs playmaker Ella Ryan.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning six Brumbies in his 32-player squad on Wednesday morning.
Uncapped players Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Jasmin Huriwai, Faitala Moleka and Ashlea Bishop will join Pesi Palu and Tania Naden in the squad.
Former Brumbies skipper Michaela Leonard is also in the squad after making the move to the Western Force for the last Super W season.
"The athletes called into the squad distinguished themselves through the work ethic, commitment and drive they displayed during the Super W competition," Tregonning said.
"The added investment into the program from Rugby Australia and World Rugby has been a great step in the right direction as we work to professionalise the women's game.
"Creating a strong foundation, with the right support for our players, is crucial to expanding and developing the program. With the addition of a new women's high performance manager later this year, I am confident the squad will go from strength-to-strength throughout the 2023 season."
Brumbies coach Scott Fava is part of Tregonning's staff, with the Wallaroos to play Fijiana in Sydney on May 20 before a series against New Zealand, the United States and Canada in June and July.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
