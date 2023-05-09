British comedy legend John Cleese is dead, or so he'd have you believe.
In fact, as the song from Spamalot puts it, he's Not Dead Yet.
Cleese - one of the founding members of comedy troupe Monty Python (Life of Brian, Monty Python and the Holy Grail) whose other credits include the ever-popular sitcom Fawlty Towers and the hit movie comedy A Fish Called Wanda, is calling his Australian tour An Evening With the Late John Cleese.
He'll be performing in Canberra at the Canberra Theatre on Thursday, August 8, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
