Walter Sofronoff KC asks why Shane Drumgold SC cared about alleged attempts to 'derail' trial

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:05am
Detective Superintendent Scott Moller, Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC, and inquiry chairman Walter Sofronoff KC. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Gary Ramage, supplied
The head of an inquiry into the Bruce Lehrmann rape case has questioned why the ACT's top prosecutor was so concerned about what he perceived to be police attempts to "derail" the trial.

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

