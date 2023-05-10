The head of an inquiry into the Bruce Lehrmann rape case has questioned why the ACT's top prosecutor was so concerned about what he perceived to be police attempts to "derail" the trial.
"Who cares? Why did you care so much?" inquiry chairman Walter Sofronoff KC asked ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC at a hearing on Wednesday.
The question was posed as Mr Drumgold outlined his concerns that senior police were "almost exclusively" engaging with defence lawyers, rather than prosecutors, during Mr Lehrmann's trial.
Mr Lehrmann's trial, in the ACT Supreme Court last year, was abandoned because of juror misconduct.
He maintains his innocence and denies he raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in March 2019, when the pair were Liberal Party staffers.
At the core of Mr Sofronoff's inquiry is whether authorities, including Mr Drumgold and police, breached or failed to act in accordance with their duties in relation to the high-profile case.
On Wednesday, Mr Drumgold said police involved in the case had "displayed a passionate interest in this matter not proceeding".
He said this was why he was concerned when he saw senior detectives standing, with members of the police sexual assault and child abuse team, in a circle with Mr Lehrmann's lawyers at least three times.
Mr Drumgold indicated he was particularly concerned about the presence of Detective Superintendent Scott Moller, who had previously labelled Ms Higgins "evasive, uncooperative and manipulative".
Detective Superintendent Moller gave that opinion, before Mr Lehrmann was charged, in a police report Mr Drumgold has criticised as offering little more than "gratuitous, stereotyping assessments".
On Wednesday, Mr Drumgold said he feared Detective Superintendent Moller was trying, during the trial, to "feed" inaccurate information to Mr Lehrmann's lawyers in an attempt to derail the case.
In response, Mr Sofronoff questioned why the top prosecutor was so concerned.
"So what?" he said, pointing out that Mr Drumgold believed the detective's opinions were based on inadmissible evidence.
Mr Sofronoff wondered aloud what Mr Lehrmann's lawyers could possibly have done with Detective Superintendent Moller's information if that was true.
He acknowledged that Mr Drumgold might feel betrayed by the senior police officer "at a human level", but he indicated he could not understand why it mattered in a professional sense.
Mr Sofronoff sought to illustrate his point with the example of a police officer being prosecuted.
In such a case, he said a prosecutor should "just get on with it" despite the fact a lot of police officers would probably be against them.
Mr Drumgold's evidence continues.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
