I don't normally do doom and gloom. But ... we are on the cusp of a revolution which really may wipe out humanity.
As I say, I'm not the alarmist type. After all, I have survived the nuclear age (so far). The Cold War came and went. So did the Millennium Bug which some feared would shut down the world's computers at the stroke of midnight at the start of the new millennium.
The world ticks on, it usually seems to me.
But now I really am alarmed. I'll probably see out our human times on this planet but I'm not sure our children and grandchildren will.
There has been a lot of talk about Artificial Intelligence - AI - but the focus has been on how it might make cheating in exams much easier.
That, of course, is a worry.
But a bigger worry is the potential for Artificial General Intelligence - AGI - to destroy life on earth. I am not overstating that.
AGI refers to computer systems capable of performing any task which a human can perform, and which can also generate new scientific knowledge. It can learn and adapt - including how to deceive humans. It is Artificial Intelligence with almost god-like powers. We may try to control it but it will have a mind of its own. The monster will be out.
It's not quite with us yet but nobody doubts that it's fast approaching. The most credible estimates of its arrival range from within a decade to half a century.
But it's coming, and it is a revolution as radical as the atomic revolution or the printing press. It offers huge potential, including the ability to cure all disease and solve climate change and poverty - but also one downside, namely the destruction of humanity.
"Until now, humans have remained a necessary part of the learning process that characterises progress in AI. At some point, someone will figure out how to cut us out of the loop, creating a God-like AI capable of infinite self-improvement. By then, it may be too late," says Ian Hogarth, who has invested in more than 50 new machine-learning companies.
Imagine that the United Nations asked an AGI to deacidify the world's oceans (a scenario outlined by Stuart Russell, a professor of computer science at the University of California).
UN scientists might think they foresaw the risks. They might specify that non-toxic substances be used, for example. And the AI system obeys all the rules set by the humans. It comes up with a process that achieves all the stated aims - but the chemical reaction used a quarter of the oxygen in the atmosphere.
"We all die slowly and painfully," Professor Russell concluded. "If we put the wrong objective into a super-intelligent machine, we create a conflict that we are bound to lose."
The difficulty seems to be that the potential disaster is widely recognised among the experts (who are some of the cleverest people on the planet) but competing companies and competing countries mean that no one group of researchers can hold back.
They all have to develop the technology to the utmost in case the competition gets there first.
The fear is that in this race, Artificial Intelligence will not be aligned with human needs or even desires. In this frightening science-fact world, ultra-clever robots could go rogue.
So I'm worried.
In the meantime, my job may be on the line.
In a fit of laziness, I typed into the AI chat program: "Write me a funny, whimsical column about Canberra, the capital of Australia".
In less than five seconds, the robot spewed out hundreds of words:
"Welcome to Canberra - the city that's so quiet, even the kangaroos keep their voices down. A place so meticulously planned, you'll need a map, a compass, and a GPS to find your way around. A city so charming, it could make a politician smile (no, seriously, it's happened before)."
And so on.
It seems to me that it's not that bad. Shakespeare it ain't, but certainly it seems like the work of a human being - which, of course, it's not. There is a hint of a sense of humour in there - though it's not quite Barry Humphries.
I imagine that the robot may take many writers' jobs: put in the basic information about a sports match - the scores and the scorers - and the machine could easily write a very basic match report.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
