The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Person transported to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Ainslie

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ainslie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.