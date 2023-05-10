A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ainslie.
The crash occurred just before 10.30am on Wednesday in Grimes Street, coming off Limestone Avenue.
Emergency services say one eastbound lane is closed as a result of the incident, and fire and ambulance are on the scene.
The extent of the injuries of the person in the hospital remain unknown.
More to come.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
