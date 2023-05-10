ACT Policing are asking the public for dash-cam footage and any information they may have following alleged road rage incidents in Hume.
Police said that about 5.30pm on Thursday, April 27, the male driver of a white single-cab ute appeared to be deliberately blocking a silver hatchback with P plates at the northern end of Sheppard Street.
The man was allegedly seen engaging with the driver of the hatchback aggressively. Police said the hatch eventually drove away, but the ute kept following him.
Another driver in a blue Holden Astra who witnessed the incident followed the vehicles before the driver of the ute allegedly walked in his path.
The driver then allegedly damaged the Astra as it was driving south on Sheppard Street.
Police are asking anyone with footage or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via their website. The reference number is 7416438.
