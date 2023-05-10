Canberra Labor MP Alicia Payne, who was among the first to call on her own party to raise the JobSeeker payment, said she was "really pleased" the federal budget would provide relief to vulnerable people on benefits but acknowledged she wanted to see a "substantial" increase to payments.
The Albanese government has committed to raising income support payments including JobSeeker and Youth Allowance by $40 a fortnight - around $2.85 a day - in its May budget but that still falls significantly below what many advisory groups and experts have been calling for.
The government will also shift over 55s to a higher fortnightly payment of $745.20 already offered to those over 60 who have been unemployed for more than nine months, and boost Commonwealth rent assistance by 15 per cent.
On Wednesday, the former social policy adviser did not back away from her long-running stance.
"Well, my view is on the record, I have said that I would like to see a more substantial increase. But I'm really pleased to see in the budget that we are providing relief to people on JobSeeker," she said.
The government's own Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee called for a fortnightly increase of $181.25.
The Australian Council of Social Service penned a letter to the government calling for it to adopt the recommendation, raising the base rate to $76 per day.
Ms Payne echoed the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher's comments, stating "we will look at these payments every budget".
Senator Gallagher and Treasurer Jim Chalmers have acknowledged the input on raising JobSeeker, including from members of their own party.
"There are a range of initiatives in this budget that people will benefit from, including the increase in rent assistance, the energy bill relief," Ms Payne told reporters in Canberra.
"I'm really, really proud about the change we have made for sole parents, moving people with children aged between eight and 14 on to the much higher parenting payment. This is an excellent change that will make a difference for so many families in Australia."
The Prime Minister has on Wednesday indicated the government will consider further changes to JobSeeker in future budgets, but stressed it had to be mindful of inflation in this one.
"Further reform is never done," Mr Albanese said.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
