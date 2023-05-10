The Canberra Times
Staffing drop at Services Australia 'disappointing' reveal in the 2023 federal budget, CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly says

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 2:35pm
Staffing levels at Services Australia are "heading in the wrong direction", the main public sector union says, after the federal budget revealed roles at the agency will decrease by 1800 in the next year.

