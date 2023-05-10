Hospital helicopter landing pad may put school students at risk

I am wondering who was the genius in the ACT government who approved the new landing pad site for helicopters at Canberra Hospital.
The pad is located atop the building facing Gilmore Crescent and less than 70 metres from classrooms for the kindergarten section and playgrounds at Garran primary school.
It is going to be great for the children and teachers in those classrooms having their lessons disrupted whenever helicopters take off or land.
In addition there is a major safety problem with this arrangement. The school is now placed in the dead man's zone for helicopter operations.
Should an engine fail on landing or take off, pilots may have no option but to crash into the primary school or playgrounds with dire consequences.
CASA should not licence this pad for use. Where the pad is currently located there is some room for pilots to manoeuvre.
Make no mistake the National Library is in dire straits.
The Library Act 1960 states that the library is "to maintain and develop a national collection of library material, including a comprehensive collection of library materials relating to Australia and the Australian peoples".
The word "including" is decisive: the library is not only to collect Australian materials.
At its inauguration Sir Robert Menzies compared the library to the Library of Congress, the US national library, which collects in over 600 languages and collects universally.
The British Library, another national library which collects universally, is also another model. But my understanding is the National Library is only collecting Australiana.
Since the 1990s the collection has been devalued by non-Australian books not being purchased. The library is also apparently refusing donations in this area.
The cultures of over 300 peoples who are Australians is another reason to collect foreign material.
Aboriginal material in the age of film and audio devices is not what it should be. The library's databases are poor and the reading room run down.
At least $500 million (which the federal government is spending on the War Memorial) is needed to make up the backlog of the non purchase of foreign books and for other matters.
I sat through the entire presentation, analysis, and discussion of Treasurer Jim Chalmers' budget on Tuesday night.
Three issues stood out for me: the JobSeeker payment, the "green energy superpower" promises, and two relatively minor items of funding allocation.
The increase to JobSeeker seemed mean and insulting; and the green energy support demonstrates the lobbying power of Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest.
The two minor items were the new sports stadium for Hobart and an enlarged and updated stadium at the Australian Institute of Sport at Bruce. The Hobart stadium got the nod; the AIS stadium got nothing.
This is likely another example of cynical vote buying: the ACT compulsively votes Labor so can be ignored. Tasmania has the only non-Labor government in the country and Labor would dearly desire unanimity.
Once upon a time the media's federal budget reporting would have a section on the environment. Not any more.
"Environment" was not even listed as a "loser" in The Canberra Times and other media post-budget reporting.
We are facing a global and Australian biodiversity crisis in what scientists call the sixth mass extinction with extinction rates 100 to 1000 the background rate. We cannot survive without our biodiversity safety net.
Scientists have called for at least $1.7 billion annually to protect Australia's unique and precious biodiversity. As a rich country we should also be helping poor countries protect their, and the planet's, critical biodiversity. But the 2023 Federal Budget contains nothing near the required level for stopping Australian and global biodiversity loss or supporting species recovery.
Maybe the new electric buses are going to save the world. But I think it's more likely they'll drive every passenger and passer-by to distraction first.
I don't know what Transport Canberra was thinking, but I can't imagine they've achieved the desired effect. The buses make an obnoxiously loud and discordant dinging noise nearly constantly.
The hapless passengers (especially those with sensitive ears) are thus thrown into sensory hell for the entirety of their commute.
This noise is so loud that it can disturb the quiet on the street from about a block away. It's little short of a public nuisance. Yet another instance of Canberra's public transport system being as inconvenient, inaccessible and user-unfriendly as it is possible for a system to be.
I nearly missed the coronation. The television was on at 5pm, the streets of London were busy and people were arriving at the Abbey.
Our ABC had no idea who these people were so slotted Australians into part of the screen. They gave us a rundown of every error of judgement for which King Charles and his predecessors were allegedly responsible over the past several hundred years.
By 6pm I was ready to abandon coronation viewing. Then we were transferred to the BBC commentary. If there was nothing to be said they said nothing. If there was a magical explanation to be given about music, a 6th century book, the ceremony - it was given concisely.
Later I reflected on the wonder of the military march and fly past in which no tanks or monstrous weapons appeared. Soldiers placed their weapons on the grass. And how the rejoicing people surged down the Mall. We viewed a moment in history.
The accident-prone Kings' Highway is unworthy of its exalted name and unfit for any King or plebeian on a car, let alone cycling.
When we finally get around to making it safe and deserving of its royal moniker, let's include a barrier-segregated cyclepath all the way from Canberra to the surf.
"The Kings' Cycleway" would celebrate environmentally committed royals, including King Charles III and keen cyclists Queen Margrethe II and our own Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark.
Costly? Let's try some royal sponsorship.
I have just read the splendidly insightful article of Louise Stone's which argues that 'General practice cannot survive its current malaise' (canberratimes.com.au, May 7).
Stone sees the unfairness of the fact that specialists can earn up to five times what a GP earns and yet I would argue that GPs manifest a much broader and more complicated series of skills than specialists who can focus on a more narrow and repetitive subject matter.
As Stone explains, we need GPs more and more to help us as we grow weak through illness or age in order to access services which require more and more skills in community structure and dynamics, psychology, the interaction of chronic diseases, administration and in the use of computers.
What we need is a large tranche of scholarships for people to study to become committed GPs as soon as possible, and perhaps a new system which taxes specialists highly to retrieve the expense of their dependence on GP referrals.
We also need an urgent update of the rate of Medicare rebates and adjustment to them so that it is profitable for GPs to do the hard work of attending to our more complex problems or to our mental health. This is urgent.
It is intriguing that the ACT government approached the Gulf Co-operation Council, which represents six of the world's biggest per capita greenhouse emitters, to seek funding for infrastructure projects ("ACT's Land Development Agency eyed Middle East millions to fund stadium, light rail projects," canberratimes.com.au, May 7). The Gulf Co-operation Council represents Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are three of only four countries that have higher per capita carbon footprints than the ACT (more than 4.8 times the world average, compared with the ACT's 4.6). At 3.9 times the world average, the United Arab Emirates has a slightly greater per capita carbon footprint than seventh-ranked country Australia (3.87 times the world average). Oman and Saudi Arabia each cause more than three times the world average.
Hugh Riminton has claimed that "every republican has to reckon with the prospect of birthing a Trump". This is just a monarchist lie as the Republic of Ireland and the State of Israel have shown since the 1940s and the Republic of Switzerland from long before that.
With the delivery of on-the-drawing-board, purportedly omnipotent, underwater dreadnoughts decades away China has less to fear than Australian taxpayers who for decades will see their budgets white-anted by advisers, consultants and ex-politicians parasitising the AUKUS honeypot.
It is interesting Joe Biden sent his wife to represent him at the coronation. She is not an elected figure. Surely the American ambassador would have been a more appropriate choice.
It's great that the Treasurer Jim Chalmers has announced an increase of $2.4 billion in revenue from the gas industry but given LNG producers earned up to $40 billion in windfall profits in the 2021-22 financial year $2.4 billion in taxes over four years seems a pittance.
I am a Republican. The king, and his so-called coronation, is something I don't subscribe to. Long live the soon to be Republic of Oz.
After reading her article in Tuesday's paper ("Saying thank you properly has a lot of value", canberratimes.com.au, May 9) I would like to say thank you to Zoe Wundenberg. Her article reflected my own feelings.
Rod Matthews (Letters, May 10), perhaps if the Russians hadn't illegally invaded Ukraine in the first place there would be no need for the Ukrainians to have to defend their own country. A suggestion from you for the Russians to leave the Ukraine might be the better alternative?
Can we please have usable toilets on the eastern wing of Manuka Oval for AFL games before we worry about a new stadium for the rugby codes?
Donald Trump has been told to pay damages after a jury found he sexually assaulted E Jean Carrol. Trump's lying and Neanderthal outlook on women was exposed in the trial. The future for Trump now looks bleak, not bright.
This current ACT Labor/Greens government is apparently determined to create a car-free city. Speed limits have been reduced, car parks are being built over, road bumps are proliferating, some streets are very slow and we see evermore pedestrian and bike paths. All of this is seemingly designed to encourage (or mandate) the use of public transport. So much for independent living.
