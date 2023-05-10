The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The new National Folk Festival boss is a dog-loving, vintage-car driving, community-vibing force of nature

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heidi Pritchard, the new managing director of the National Folk Festival, in the festival offices at Mitchell with Rosie, one of her foster dogs. Picture supplied
Heidi Pritchard, the new managing director of the National Folk Festival, in the festival offices at Mitchell with Rosie, one of her foster dogs. Picture supplied

Heidi Pritchard, the just-appointed managing director of the National Folk Festival, is characteristically enthusiastic about her new role after 11 years with the National Library and 12 years with the National Museum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.