Times Past: May 11, 1964

While Canberra in 2023 is expanding at such a rapid rate that new suburbs pop up seemingly every other week, on this day in 1964, The Canberra Times reported on a grand opening of the suburb of Hughes in Woden.
More than two thousand people saw the new Woden Valley suburb of Hughes opened by the Minister for the Interior, Mr Anthony.
Mr Anthony declared the suburb open as he held aloft a symbolic key presented to him by the National Capital Development Commission. A feature of the ceremony was the playing of recorded speeches by former prime minister, William Morris Hughes, after whom the suburb was named.
The highlights included the unveiling of a plaque commemorating Mr Hughes by Dame Enid Lyons, the wife of another former prime minister Joseph Aloysius Lyons and the official opening of the new Hughes library by the chairman of the Canberra Council of the National Library of Australia, Sir George Currie.
Mr Anthony said the area where Hughes now stood had been grazing land 18 months prior. Hughes, however, typified the growth of the national capital. Ten additional neighbourhood centres were planned for the Woden Valley district.
With the new suburb, the combined population of the district was expected to be in the region of 60,000 - equivalent to the total population of Canberra in the 1960s Mr Anthony, whose family was among 1,200 people already living in Hughes, said: "We just can't stop the growth of Canberra."
Opening the new Hughes library, Sir George Currie said it was stocked with 5,000 volumes from the central library at Civic. Plans were in hand for the establishment of similar small libraries in other Canberra suburbs. Hopes were held the Civic Library would house 180,000 volumes by 1970.
