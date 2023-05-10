The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 11, 1964

While Canberra in 2023 is expanding at such a rapid rate that new suburbs pop up seemingly every other week, on this day in 1964, The Canberra Times reported on a grand opening of the suburb of Hughes in Woden.

