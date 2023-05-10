A mother who "inadvertently but recklessly" assaulted her four-year-old daughter with a makeup bag has avoided conviction, despite blaming her toddler son for the offence.
The woman, who is not named to protect the identity of her children, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston recorded a non-conviction for the incident, which took place on November 29, 2021.
On the morning in question, the "young mother" was woken up by the sound of her four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son playing with the contents of her makeup bag.
She responded by yelling at the two children, whose faces were covered in makeup.
Mr Theakston said the woman being angry at her children was a "not remarkable response" because "makeup is not cheap".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The mother picked up the makeup bag and begun refilling it before swinging it down while turning her torso without releasing the item.
The makeup bag struck her daughter's head and caused a laceration.
The court heard the woman was immediately apologetic.
When staff members at the children's early learning centre saw the laceration and questioned the mother about its cause, the woman lied and said it had occurred at the hands of her son.
The daughter was taken to a medical centre for the laceration, which became a point of contention between prosecution and defence as being either "small" or "significant".
Returning to the early learning centre the following day, the daughter informed staff it had in fact been her mother who struck her with the bag.
Child protection services were called immediately.
The magistrate read a victim impact statement to himself from the victim's step-grandmother, who is now caring for the child.
The court heard on Wednesday the mother had undertaken significant parenting courses since the incident.
She previously pleaded guilty to the charge on the "last available opportunity", being the day the matter was set for hearing.
Mr Theakston noted the mother's "inadequate parenting" and said the accident had been avoidable.
"Violence at home is inexcusable," he said.
The magistrate also acknowledged the woman did not intend to strike her child following what he said was a stressful situation familiar to a lot of parents and there was "no need for any significant penalty".
"The difference between good parenting and bad parenting can often be very subtle," Mr Theakston.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.