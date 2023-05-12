A man has admitted assaulting two people during a fight in Garema Place, after police previously accused him of kicking the victims' heads while they were unconscious.
William Juan David Rendall, 29, and David Samuel Hoyt, were before the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Hoyt pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Rendall faces two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Rendall is yet to enter pleas.
Two other charges against the men were withdrawn.
The facts of Hoyt's offending are yet to be agreed and were not tendered to the court.
However, police documents tendered in January state Rendall and Hoyt had been drinking at Hopscotch bar on January 25, 2023.
After leaving the bar, the pair walked to Garema Place.
Police alleged a verbal argument broke out about 1.30am between Randall, Hoyt and two other men.
The two defendants were accused of fighting with the men. This included punching, kicking and stomping on them.
Both victims lost consciousness and were "not reacting to any strikes, kicks or punches thrown", police documents stated.
Rendall allegedly stomped on the head, face and torso of one of the men multiple times in quick succession.
"The pair appeared to speak with each other, standing over the unconscious bodies of [the alleged victims] for about eight seconds," the documents stated.
Police had alleged Randall then dragged one of the men along the ground before striking him in the face with his heel.
He then allegedly stomped on the man's face and torso again.
The police documents alleged Hoyt had kicked one of the victims in the head three times while the man was unconscious.
Hoyt was also accused of dragging one of the unconscious victims by the shirt along the ground for two metres before dropping him back on the ground.
Police claimed one of the alleged victims had suffered a large bruise to the left side of his scalp, a concussion and brief loss of consciousness with ongoing vision issues.
The other man allegedly suffered a serious concussion, requiring supervision from his parents and ongoing medical care.
Rendall and Hoyt are set to appear in court again on May 17.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
