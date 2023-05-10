Chief Minister Andrew Barr does not want consultants to be authorised again on behalf of the territory government to discuss funding for major infrastructure with financiers in the Middle East.
The now defunct Land Development Agency sought funding from the Middle East to pay for infrastructure projects worth more than $2 billion, including a new stadium, light rail lines and a convention centre, The Canberra Times revealed at the weekend.
A contractor working for the agency authorised a consultant to begin discussions with countries in the Gulf Co-operation Council, which include Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, on potential loans for territory projects.
The government was also prepared to discuss naming rights, the letter, seen by The Canberra Times, said.
Mr Barr said the contractor who signed the letter had not had the authority to sign off on talks with sovereign wealth funds.
"Let me be clear: it wasn't endorsed and the obvious point is that it went nowhere. It's not in anyway government endorsed and nothing has come from it and nothing should have come from it," Mr Barr told question time in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
"It is not how the ACT government seeks to either procure infrastructure or indeed raise finance. It was not approved; not something that I would like to see happen again."
The Land Development Agency on September 2, 2014 authorised Alan Riely, of Australian Agricultural Resources Group Pty Ltd, to confidentially discuss a list of infrastructure projects with potential financiers in the Middle East.
The letter was signed by the Land Development Agency's City to the Lake project director, Tim Xirakis.
Mr Xirakis, the managing director of Elleven Project Coordination Pty Ltd, had been engaged as a contractor as City to the Lake project director in July 2014. His arrangement with the agency came to an end in September 2015.
Mr Barr said no other examples of consultants being authorised to discuss potential loans to the territory government had been brought to his attention.
Mr Barr said the ACT government had a framework for assessing unsolicited proposals.
"We do receive and there is publicity often around these sorts of unsolicited proposals. If I had a dollar for every time someone said I'll build you a stadium or a convention centre and all of that ..." Mr Barr said, before he was interrupted by interjections.
Two lobbyists involved in a subsequent offer to the ACT government of a potential stadium offer said International Engagement Commissioner Brendan Smyth failed to follow up the deal.
But Mr Smyth said, through a spokeswoman, the lobbyists, Peter Conway and George Wason, did not put forward an offer in a March 2018 meeting.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
