The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Vladimir Putin's war of aggression has backfired

By The Canberra Times
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russian president Vladimir Putin toned down this year's Victory Day commemorations. Picture Shutterstock
Russian president Vladimir Putin toned down this year's Victory Day commemorations. Picture Shutterstock

Vladimir Putin's decision to significantly tone down this year's Russian Victory Day commemorations is perfectly understandable given the obvious parallels between Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 and his own assault on Ukraine in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.