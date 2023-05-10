Vladimir Putin's decision to significantly tone down this year's Russian Victory Day commemorations is perfectly understandable given the obvious parallels between Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 and his own assault on Ukraine in 2022.
The May 9 parade, a fixture on the Russian calendar for decades, marks the surrender of Germany at the end of "the great patriotic war".
On previous occasions it has been used to showcase first Soviet, and more recently Russian, military might with thousands of tanks, armoured cars and other lethal hardware putting on a show in Red Square.
The event has grown in both scale and significance since Putin came to power. This is because the Russian President sees patriotism as a sure way of garnering popular support.
In recent years troops numbering in the tens of thousands would converge on the Kremlin to participate in a display of pageantry broadcast into millions of homes around the country.
This year, however, the scene was very different.
Well under 10,000 military personnel, the majority of whom are believed to have been cadets and students at military academies, took part in the Moscow commemoration.
The most lethal piece of military equipment on display is understood to have been a World War II vintage T-34 tank. The T-34, like the AK-47 automatic rifle, is a Russian icon. Both weapons played key roles in breaking the German offensives and paving the way for the Red Army's long march to Berlin.
Without the courage and endurance of the Russian soldiers - and the civilian population who suffered terribly at the hands of the Nazis - the defeat of Germany would have taken much longer to achieve.
That sacrifice should never be forgotten. Hundreds of thousands of Western soldiers survived the war because of what Russia's "greatest generation" achieved.
Those days are long gone however and it is now the Russians who are waging an unprovoked and illegal war of aggression in Ukraine. Today it is the Ukrainian people who are fighting like lions with a courage worthy of comparison with that of the defenders of Stalingrad and Leningrad.
Like that earlier generation of Soviet heroes they are attempting to drive a hated invader off their soil. Meanwhile their opponents, like many of the Axis troops who took part in Operation Barbarossa, are often poorly equipped, poorly trained and far from sure about what they are fighting for.
Their morale is low and there are serious questions about how strong a defence the Russians - whose generals have performed far more badly than anybody could have imagined - will put up against the imminent Ukrainian offensive.
With many Victory Day events across the country cancelled altogether Putin and his acolytes were obviously keenly aware that it made little sense to exalt the military when the war - which is now being fought by conscripts and private contractors - is going so badly.
While the Kremlin's Dimitry Peskov said the cancellation of the nationwide "Immortal Regiment" march was a "precautionary measure" there is a more likely explanation.
That is that allowing large numbers of people to gather on the streets could lead to civil unrest.
Perhaps the most interesting part of Putin's unusually short Victory Day speech - it lasted just 10 minutes - was his admission that "a real war has been unleashed against our homeland".
Does that mean that the conflict with Ukraine is not just a "special military operation" after all?
