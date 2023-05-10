What's not to love about the '80s? Best music, best hairstyles, no social media.
Re-live the decade at a big 1980s party at the Hellenic Club in Woden.
Retro band the Never Ending 80s will be bringing back the music of Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, INXS, Bon Jovi, Huey Lewis and The News, Whitney Houston and many others.
Doors open at 7pm on Saturday. Tickets are $39.95 each and strictly only for 18-plus.
Tickets from trybooking.com.
