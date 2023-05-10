The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Hellenic Club Woden to host Never Ending 80s party

Updated May 10 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hellenic Club is bringing the 80s back. Picture supplied
The Hellenic Club is bringing the 80s back. Picture supplied

What's not to love about the '80s? Best music, best hairstyles, no social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.