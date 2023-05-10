The Canberra Times
'Insulting': students say $40 welfare rise will do little for struggling young people

By Justine Landis-Hanley
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
Student advocates have criticised the budget's $40 fortnightly bump to Youth Allowance, saying an extra $2.80 a day will do little to help struggling tertiary students keep up with rising food and rent costs.

