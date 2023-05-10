Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl missing since the weekend.
They are seeking the public's help to find missing 15-year-old girl Ruvimbo Chirigo.
Ruvimbo has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, May 6, when she was last seen leaving her home in Bonner.
She is described as being of African appearance, about 153cm tall, with long brown hair, and of slim build.
READ MORE:
Police and family hold concerns for Ruvimbo's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Ruvimbo is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.