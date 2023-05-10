The Canberra Times
Have you seen Ruvimbo Chirigo? Police concerned about missing Bonner girl

Updated May 10 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:35pm
Ruvimbo Chirigo, 15, was last seen leaving her home in Bonner on Saturday, May 6. Picture supplied
Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl missing since the weekend.

