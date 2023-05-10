The Canberra Times
The Labor government will amend housing plan to index disbursements

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
Updated May 10 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 7:30pm
Senator David Pocock. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The federal government has offered to index the $500 million cap on disbursements from its signature Housing Australia Future Fund in a significant concession to secure support for the policy in the Senate.

