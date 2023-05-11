Two east coast lows in as many weeks have had a profound impact on regional fishing.
On the coast, heavy seas whipped up by gale-force winds have made any form of rock, beach or offshore fishing next to impossible.
As these swells abate, which is occurring now, the angling around the stones and in the surf could be exceptional.
This weekend shapes as good time to target salmon, tailor, bream, drummer and trevally from the beaches and headlands.
They'll be feeding on the bait - fish, crustaceans and molluscs - that has been stirred up and displaced by the powerful seas.
The estuaries didn't cop too much rain and remain fishable for a range of species.
Spinning or trolling for chopper tailor is well worth a try as there are good numbers of 40cm-plus fish in the Moruya River, Merimbula Lake and Wagonga Inlet.
Bream and blackfish numbers are starting to increase as the water temperature dips, with good catches reported from coastal rockwalls.
Mind you, the water remains around 19 degrees, which is still ideal for flathead.
Back-to-back lows have also dumped heavy rain and snow on the ACT and surrounds.
It has turned on the trout, which are now pouring into the Eucumbene, Thredbo and upper Murrumbidgee rivers.
It sets the scene for a fruitful May for anyone casting a fly or lure for a big spawn-run brown.
It's not all river and stream fishing, though. The trout lakes continue to fish incredibly well. Trolling, especially, is yielding a decent feed of rainbows and browns for many anglers.
Locally, the fishing has slowed noticeably in the urban lakes but there are still a few redfin, cod and carp around if you persist.
