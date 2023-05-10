The Canberra Raiders have secured their first re-signing target as they start their mission to lock up talent in the wake of Jack Wighton's shock departure.
The Canberra Times revealed in April prop Emre Guler had agreed to terms on a new deal and he has now officially signed a two-year contract extension to stay in Canberra until the end of 2025.
The Raiders are also working on upgraded deals for State of Origin hopefuls Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh, as well as hooker Tom Starling.
Canberra has ramped up negotiations in the past month after the South Sydney Rabbitohs swooped on star playmaker Wighton when he decided to test the market.
Wighton's exit sent shockwaves through the Raiders after the club offered him a four-year, $4 million contract.
But they have already moved on and coach Ricky Stuart is keen to lock in the next batch of key players, with Guler knocking back interest from rival clubs to take care of unfinished business in Canberra.
"There was a couple of bites but I spoke with Stick way before this had been done. I told him I want to be here and he was really happy I wanted to stay onboard," Guler said.
"I've been here for a while now and it's taken me a while to try to establish myself. If you leave now, you leave it half-done.
"I feel like we missed out on some opportunities. We didn't make the prelim last year, and in 2019 we missed out on the [grand final], so I feel like there's a lot more to be done here.
"I came into pre-season with a goal in mind and that was to stay here longer, prove myself and show what I can do. I've started the season well and hopefully we can keep that roll on.
"Hopefully the other boys stay on board. Seeing a few of those boys, Big Red and Huddo, those are boys I've come through with for the past couple of years so it would be good to see them stay on as well so we can keep playing footy together."
Guler has played 66 matches since making his debut five years ago, serving an apprenticeship under a host of international forwards in Josh Papali'i, Joe Tapine, Sia Soliola, Shannon Boyd and Junior Paulo.
Now he finds himself on a collision course with Paulo as the Raiders prepare to face the Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
"I came here as a 17, 18-year-old, seeing Papa, Taps, Sia, big Boydy, Junes, boys like that in front of me," Guler said.
"I've learnt a lot from them boys and I still do this day with Taps and Papa, they've been massive for me.
"I have a lot of chats with the younger boys and tip them up on things they can do, the same way the older boys did with me."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
