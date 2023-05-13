Jim Mahoney isn't famous - by design. The longtime Hollywood publicist learned early not to make himself the story.
Instead, he provided - and sometimes prevented - publicity for such luminaries as Frank Sinatra, Lee Marvin, Jack Lemmon, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Johnny Carson, Judy Garland and George C. Scott.
There are a lot of great stories about them, and others, here - the good, the bad and the ugly. Mahoney was called upon to be a negotiator, shrink and trouble-shooter and had to deal with all kinds of egos, demands and problems.
Is Mahoney telling the whole truth? It's hard to say, given his former profession, which sometimes called for evasions, omissions and fabrications. But it rings pretty true.
Mahoney grew up adjacent to the world of Hollywood. His father was a house painter and his mother a decorator and both frequently did work for Hollywood studio executives. Through his contacts Mahoney's father arranged a meeting with star Clark Gable, which provided entree for young Jim to work as a publicist at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as its glory days were on the wane.
He learned how to work the press, planting items with gossip columnists to keep stars' names in print and helping to keep them out when needed, and used what he knew when he went on to become a journalist himself.
A lot of his work was cultivating relationships and trading favours: rather than expose the affair that married Gary Cooper was having with Anita Ekberg, Mahoney told him some more discreet places to carry on and thereafter had plenty of access to the star.
Then Mahoney moved into publicity, eventually starting his own firm.
Sinatra stories could have filled a book on their own, and Mahoney has some beauties. He was there handling the press when Frank Sinatra Jr was kidnapped (the elder Sinatra had both FBI boss J. Edgar Hoover and mobster Sam Giancana offering assistance) and, years later, helped turn down the heat when Sinatra, in Australia, insulted members of the Australian media by calling them "hookers" (a furore that seems quaint now).
Mahoney portrays the multitalented Sinatra as a complex man, who could be prickly, petty and volatile but also thoughtful and generous, often without seeking publicity, to charities and to individuals.
He debunks Gay Talese's celebrated New Journalism piece Frank Sinatra Has a Cold - which Mahoney helped bring about - pointing out some of the places where he believes the writer misled, exaggerated and fabricated. Mahoney says it was the worst experience of his career and there's a real sense that it's payback time.
Marvin also comes off as a layered man. He was a decorated marine who was badly wounded in World War II. While he was crude, mean and wild when drunk, Mahoney liked him. Among his other efforts, Mahoney helped Marvin navigate the "palimony" lawsuit initiated by one of his girlfriends.
Less flattering is Mahoney's portrait of Steve McQueen, who exhibited a lot of selfish and self-defeating behaviour (like refusing to attend a press function because the limousine provided wasn't white or the current model).
Even here there's some understanding: Mahoney details McQueen's tough upbringing with an alcoholic, neglectful, much-married mother and a long stint in a school for troubled youth. But the lasting impression of the star is of a demanding, thin-skinned man-child.
One potential client that got away was Elvis Presley, but his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, wanted Mahoney to pay him $25,000 for the privilege. And he turned down the opportunity to work on John Kennedy's presidential campaign.
The book appears to be self-published (you'd think a major publisher would have grabbed it - maybe Mahoney wanted full control?) and could have used a proofreader (Kim Novak would not be happy seeing her surname spelled "Novack", an egregious error). It's readily available from online retailers - the price might be lower if you shop around.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
