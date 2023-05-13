The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Get Mahoney! is the star-filled memoir of a Hollywood publicist

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Sinatra was one of Jim Mahoney's many clients. Picture Shutterstock
Frank Sinatra was one of Jim Mahoney's many clients. Picture Shutterstock
  • Get Mahoney! A Hollywood Insider's Memoir. By Jim Mahoney. BookBaby. 384 pages. $41.17.

Jim Mahoney isn't famous - by design. The longtime Hollywood publicist learned early not to make himself the story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.