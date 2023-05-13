Sinatra stories could have filled a book on their own, and Mahoney has some beauties. He was there handling the press when Frank Sinatra Jr was kidnapped (the elder Sinatra had both FBI boss J. Edgar Hoover and mobster Sam Giancana offering assistance) and, years later, helped turn down the heat when Sinatra, in Australia, insulted members of the Australian media by calling them "hookers" (a furore that seems quaint now).