The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie implores Greens to support Albanese government's housing bill

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government's $10 billion housing bill remains stuck in a stalemate in the Senate, with the Greens digging in their heels to oppose the legislation unless it allows provisions for renters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.