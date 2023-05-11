The Albanese government's $10 billion housing bill remains stuck in a stalemate in the Senate, with the Greens digging in their heels to oppose the legislation unless it allows provisions for renters.
The Greens sided with the Coalition and One Nation to knock back a motion moved by Labor senator Penny Wong to start the debate in the chamber on Thursday.
But Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie tearfully implored the Greens to support the bill amid a heated debate in the chamber. The housing fund needs the support of the Greens to pass through the Senate.
"We can't hold this back. I know this is not perfect. But people out there need a roof over their heads. We cannot hold this up," Senator Lambie told the Senate.
"We need this to get through. We cannot hold this up another day."
The Jacqui Lambie Network is supporting the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund which guarantees a minimum of 1200 social and affordable houses in each territory and state over five years.
But Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson was made to withdraw an interjection after he accused Senator Lambie of being "conned" by Labor.
Senator Lambie took aim at the Greens after outlining her own experiences living under housing stress and the dire need for more affordable housing in Tasmania.
She highlighted that once passed the legislation could be tweaked, but stated it could be used as a starting point.
"You have the biggest balance of power in this Parliament this time around. So please, for you people over here, that think you have a social conscience?
"Do you really want to keep playing with people's lives? Do you really? This is something we can keep chipping away at. We can keep doing deals out and adding to it."
The Greens are continuing their negotiations over the bill, but housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather has said he was concerned the future fund represented a "gamble" on the stock market.
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe also flagged she is opposing the bill, stating it will not address the levels of homelessness in Australia and accusing the government of trying to rush the bill through the Senate.
Independent ACT senator David Pocock said he was "not going to stand in the way of a $10 billion fund" but wants the fund's payouts of $500 million a year to be indexed.
Senator Wong taunted the Greens, accusing them of "teaming up" with the Coalition to "filibuster" and "delay debate" over the legislation.
"They don't want to debate it. Because they don't want to have to vote," Senator Wong said.
"You're filibustering with a Coalition on legislation that will deliver 30,000 new social and affordable homes in the first five years."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
