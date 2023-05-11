A teenager is accused of committing a spree of commercial burglaries, becoming the fourth person to be charged in connection to them.
Brandon D'Alessandro, of Kaleen, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The 19-year-old faces a total of 32 charges, including 19 counts of joint commission burglary, 12 counts of joint commission theft, and one charge of driving a stolen motor vehicle.
He is yet to enter pleas.
D'Allessandro is accused of stealing from multiple businesses including Subway in Casey, Palmerston Takeaway, Coffee Guru, and Hair Journey.
The charges relate to the alleged theft of registers, alcohol, soft drinks, cash and a mobile phone.
In January, police responded to a number of commercial burglaries in the Gungahlin region, and established all were linked after recognising their similarities.
Further inquiries also identified three more burglaries located in Sutton, Bywong and Gundaroo that police allege were also connected.
An investigation began which utilised resources from Operation TORIC, Gungahlin, Belconnen, and City police stations, and identified the D'Alessandro as a suspect.
He was arrested about 11am on Wednesday, May 10.
In court, Legal Aid duty lawyer Jeremy Banwell did not apply for D'Alessandro to be granted bail.
D'Alessandro was remanded in custody and is set to appear in court again on June 1.
Police claim further charges may be laid in relation to the NSW burglaries.
The three alleged male juvenile offenders previously arrested during investigations are also set to face court with the same charges.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
