Wallabies coach Eddie Jones turns to Brumbies, Raiders for World Cup tilt

ACT Brumbies scrum coach Dan Palmer has signed up for Eddie Jones' "smash and grab" mission to claim this year's World Cup.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones announced his staff for the upcoming World Cup on Thursday, having completed a lengthy search for coaches.
Palmer has impressed with his work at the Brumbies and has received a number of opportunities to interact with the national setup throughout the past 12 months. He also travelled to Japan in the off-season for a brief stint with Suntory, the same franchise Jones works for as a consultant.
The 34-year-old quickly made an impression on Jones and will join the Australian coaching staff as the lineout coach.
The former prop will work closely with forwards coach Neal Hatley, who is currently working with Bath in the English Premiership.
Palmer is one of four members of the 12-man team with ties to Canberra - former Raiders strength and conditioning coach Nigel Ashley-Jones to work under Jon Clarke in the strength and conditioning team.
Clarke played 359 games of rugby league in the English Super League and worked with Jones as head of England rugby union's S&C program.
John Pryor and Warrick Harrington have both previously worked for the Brumbies and have signed on as the Wallabies speed consultant and sport scientist, respectively.
In finalising his staff, Jones is confident he has assembled a group capable of guiding the playing squad to World Cup glory.
"We believe we have a quality coaching staff to plan and prepare the team for a smash and grab campaign, winning the Bledisloe Cup and finishing winning the rugby World Cup," Jones said.
"It is experienced, diverse and adaptable. Ready to smash and grab."
2023 Wallabies Coaching Staff
Head Coach - Eddie Jones
Attack Coach - Brad Davis
Defence Coach - Brett Hodgson
Forwards Coordinator - Neal Hatley
Lineout Coach - Dan Palmer
Maul Consultant - Pierre-Henry Broncan
Kicking Consultant - Berrick Barnes
Learning Coordinator - David Rath
Strength and Conditioning Coordinator - Jon Clarke
Strength and Conditioning Coach - Nigel Ashley-Jones
Speed Consultant - John Pryor
Sport Scientist - Warrick Harrington
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
