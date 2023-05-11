The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones turns to Brumbies, Raiders for World Cup tilt

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 11 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wallaby Dan Palmer has thrived since transitioning to coaching in 2014. Picture by Rohan Thomson
Former Wallaby Dan Palmer has thrived since transitioning to coaching in 2014. Picture by Rohan Thomson

ACT Brumbies scrum coach Dan Palmer has signed up for Eddie Jones' "smash and grab" mission to claim this year's World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.