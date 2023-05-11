The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Expand ACT public housing capacity, cost-of-living Assembly inquiry finds

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated May 11 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens backbencher Johnathan Davis. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Greens backbencher Johnathan Davis. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Public housing capacity should be expanded across Canberra to give more people in need the opportunity to access safe, long-term accommodation, an inquiry into cost-of-living pressures in the ACT has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.