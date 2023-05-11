The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why Parramatta Eels hooker Josh Hodgson has Jarrod Croker's Canberra Raiders on high alert

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Raiders co-captains Jarrod Croker and Josh Hodgson become rivals on Saturday night. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Former Raiders co-captains Jarrod Croker and Josh Hodgson become rivals on Saturday night. Picture by Jamila Toderas

Josh Hodgson would be the first to admit he is playing like a shadow of his former self - but the belief he can still be "one of the best nines in the game" has the Canberra Raiders on high alert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.