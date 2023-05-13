The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Gungahlin College parents seek overcrowding solutions

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gungahlin College P&C president Rachel Armstrong wants to see solutions to the college's overcrowding problem. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Gungahlin College P&C president Rachel Armstrong wants to see solutions to the college's overcrowding problem. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Gungahlin College is bursting at the seams and parents say they are frustrated by a lack of progress in addressing capacity problems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.