Times Past: May 12, 1990

On this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on the first set of quadruplets born in Canberra.
The first quadruplets to be born in Canberra arrived on Sunday night the 6th of May at Royal Canberra Hospital.
The quads, two girls and two boys, were born to Louise and Barry Knox. They weighed between 1330 grams and 1460 grams at birth were reported to all be doing well. The lucky parents had lived in Canberra for 22 and a half years.
The Knox quads are the third set to be born to ACT parents. Parents expecting quads were usually sent to Sydney to give birth and neither of the two previous sets were born in Canberra. There were about 10 sets of triples living in Canberra at the time.
The triplets-plus advisor of the Australian Multiple Birth Association, Jenny Coats said that multiple births were "a marvellous blessing". The associations offers emotional and physical support for parents of twins, triplets and even larger multiples.
Mrs Coats said a good proportion of Canberra's multiple-birth families were part of the association.
