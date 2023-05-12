She likes to take Caden to their regular GP who knows all this and will be able to prescribe Caden the right antibiotic. Mia is a single mum and with the cost of living going up the way it has this year, she has to watch every dollar. With all the talk in the news about pressures on general practice, she is worried that their regular GP will start charging Caden for their regular visits. She already pays a gap fee for her own consultations. If their regular GP starts charging to see Caden, she may have to find a GP who will bulk bill Caden but she worries that this GP won't know much about Caden's history.