One of the pillars of our democracy is the separation of church and state. It's critical in ensuring that all citizens are treated equally and have the same responsibilities, rights and opportunities.
Andrew Barr is 100 per cent correct in his decision to build a new hospital in Belconnen which will cater for all citizens and provide all procedures legal under ACT laws. That is simply not happening at the moment.
We cannot have a situation where a hospital determines which procedures they should carry out. Are we going to permit a hospital to refuse blood transfusions to patients if that is in the belief system of the religion running the hospital?
Every census has told us that religion is playing a less important role in our lives with record numbers nominating no religion as their religious status.
In the US the religious right, representing about 20 per cent of the population, force their views on others. That must never be permitted to happen here.
Tony Abbott is incensed, probably a very good sign that Andrew Barr is correct in his decision. In May last year Zed Seselja lost his Senate seat to David Pocock largely because of his narrow, right-wing religious views which weren't in keeping with what people in the ACT believe.
I choose to have religion play no part in my life. Barr was right. We must always separate church and state.
I am greatly relieved that the ACT government is finally taking over the Calvary Hospital.
It has been totally inappropriate that a religious order with archaic beliefs about contraception, abortion and LGBTI rights (to mention a few) can make judgements about people's health choices.
Please stop giving vast amounts of our money to the rich, non-tax paying religious orders.
I am appalled by the ACT governments compulsory takeover of Calvary Hospital and the intention of getting Canberra Health Services (CHS) to run Calvary Hospital. Currently, CHS is being "rebranded, at a cost of $1.5 million".
As someone who worked at Calvary Hospital in the past, I always found that the culture at Calvary to be very inclusive.
Good news is hard to find in these straitened times, but reading in The Canberra Times that the ACT government has finally come to its senses and will take Calvary Hospital out of the hands of the Catholic Church put a spring in my step.
At last the northside will have a public hospital providing a full range of medical services. Congratulations, Mr Barr.
I am waiting to be convinced regarding the merits of the proposed takeover of Calvary Hospital. Just as outsourcing core public services to the private sector has major shortcomings, so does having "the government" as the only provider of important services.
A particular concern is that the ACT government has historically spent around 30 per cent more money per person for healthcare than the average of the state and territory governments (after adjusting for their characteristics). This is a lot. The ACT government spends about $2 billion per year on health.
It may be that excess reflects the inefficiency of having a split system providing hospital care to public patients although that is common elsewhere. It may also reflect inefficiency in the government run part of the health system. Or it may reflect a higher quality of care (although we are all aware of long wait times for some services).
Hopefully our Legislative Assembly will require the Health Minister to present Canberrans with a full justification for the government's decision before it considers passing the take-over legislation.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn is wringing its hands about transparency over the Calvary takeover but so far has not shared with the Canberra community its input to the ACT government's recent consultation exercise on voluntary assisted dying (VAD).
This includes its response to the VAD discussion paper and the 36 questions posed about operational aspects of VAD in the ACT, which included the role of hospitals.
Last month it did release a religious statement which indicated it continues to decree that a "natural death" be experienced by all, regardless of how long it takes in unwanted or untreatable circumstances.
For too many decades ACT and regional women have been discriminated against by this patriarchal church's influence and abject refusal to respect and support personal and private reproductive health needs and decision-making.
The church's views on VAD means that it is now seeking to control and meddle even more with many individuals' personal end-of-life wishes and needs.
Allow individuals to decide when and how they wish to die, safely and reliably, without interference, obstruction and moralising from others, especially those who refuse to accept what the 'V' stands for in VAD.
The only palliative care hospital in Canberra is Calvary Hospital, a Catholic hospital.
The church believes: "The sanctity of life principle, which rests on the human person's unique relationship with God, is the basis of the church's honouring of human life as a basic value. Under this principle, direct intervention to end the life of a patient in a terminal condition would not be condoned."
This appears to say it all; I am flabbergasted the dignity and human rights of people are to be denied when their lives are coming to end.
Members of the community need to cease their silence, speak out and demand that they use their voices when others are unable to, their lives (and their deaths) matter.
This is not an argument of faith, it is a plea for compassion, empathy and kindness to honour and respect loved people during the last days, weeks, or months of their mortal lives. It's not rocket science, people.
Maybe I have missed something - a suppressed premise, perhaps - in Ian Jannaway's criticism of Dr Jill Biden representing US President Joe Biden at the British coronation ("Unusual choice", Letters, May 11).
Several relevant facts may assist: US ambassadors are not popularly elected, they are appointed; in US politics the First Lady is accorded a high standing both domestically and abroad and, as a matter of history, no American president has ever attended a British coronation.
Greg Cornwell (Letters, May 11) is perhaps alone in criticising the building of footpaths on the basis of independent living.
Apparently he thinks paying a Japanese company for your car through a finance arrangement with a bank, insuring through multiple insurance and reinsurance companies, and paying Saudi Arabia and the like for every kilometre driven is independent.
Walking is by far more independent, as is riding a bike. For everybody in all circumstances? Of course not, but active travel infrastructure is cheap and colossally underinvested in compared to our overbuilt roads.
While the recent budget means people have been focused on the macroeconomic picture I've just been reminded that small things also matter.
So allow me to advise people, especially pensioners, not to misplace your car parking ticket. It may cost you dearly to retrieve your car when your business is done.
I had to visit my doctor's practice this week. The only available car parking is run by a separate for-profit company.
I misplaced my entrance/exit ticket and the company, not listening to my entreaties over a public speaker phone, would not let me out of the car park until I found the ticket or paid them $30.
Needless to say it takes the shine off any savings the federal budget might have directed my way and saddens me that I will have to find a doctor's practice closer to hand without boom gates that hold patients prisoner until a ransom is paid.
I refer to your editorial "Police, DPP rift over Bruce Lehrmann case must be resolved" (canberratimes.com.au, May 10).
I think it is naive to conclude "Ms Higgins will now never have an opportunity to have her claims vindicated and Mr Lehrmann will never get the chance to clear his name".
The defendants to Lehrmann's civil actions have already indicated that "truth" will be one of their defences, so the issues could be examined, this time with full disclosure.
That is unless they settle before trial.
Catholicism belongs in the church for people who are inclined to that religion; not in hospitals that serve a majority of people who aren't. It's a good call by the ACT government. Outraged Catholic leaders need to move on.
I note the ACT government will compulsorily acquire Calvary Hospital, a long overdue action. I hope they give the institution a new name. According to the biblical myths Calvary was a place of misery, cruelty, torture and death.
While the T-34 tank may have been a Russian icon during World War II, the AK-47 assault rifle certainly wasn't. ("Vladimir Putin's war of aggression has backfired", canberratimes.com.au, May 11). The AK47 first appeared in 1947 (hence the name) and was introduced into service in 1949.
Would someone from Roads ACT please explain why Constitution Avenue between London Circuit and Vernon Circle has been reduced to one lane when it isn't impacted by the tram-related roadworks? Do they just hate commuters?
Listening to the Treasurer announcing his budget surplus I wondered how all those people demanding the cessation of the mining and development of fossil fuel deposits feel about the spending on welfare, NDIS and health. It was only made possible by the export of coal and gas at record prices.
Why, when reporting on a historically significant event such as the coronation, which last occurred 70 years ago, did your reporter on the front page of your paper, see fit to first mention the booing of Prince Andrew, the fidgeting of a five-year-old and the effort required to place the crown on the King's head?
Angus Taylor and Dan Tehan assert Treasurer Jim Chalmers' foreshadowed 2022-23 surplus was due to the sound budgetary position bequeathed to him by the Coalition. Should we now raise our "Back in Black" coffee mugs to Josh Frydenberg?
Consumerism creates jobs at home and overseas. Shopping could be said to be a humanitarian activity.
The problem with having avos galore ("Abundance of avocados expected to push prices down", canberratimes.com.au, May 9) is that most will be seriously damaged by shoppers who squeeze them hard to test whether they are ripe, then replace them. Treat them gently, people.
Stuart Robert may have "few regrets" with regard to his time in politics. The general public, however, has many regrets.
