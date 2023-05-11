Better transport connections, a bigger slice of the GST and more support for national institutions are among the measures called for in submissions to the inquiry looking at how to "foster and promote" the significance of Australia's capital city.
More than two dozen submissions were put to the joint-standing committee on the national capital and external territories, chaired by Member for Canberra Alicia Payne, with a number of them calling for better public transport for Canberra.
The Public Transport Association of Canberra wants the capital to be better accessible for those without their own vehicles.
"As the Canberra region's voice for public transport, [the association] receives regular complaints about the difficulties in accessing the Parliamentary Zone and the national institutions," the association wrote in its submission.
Several also called for better rail services between Canberra and Sydney. Canberra-Sydney Rail Action Group stated that "getting a faster, more frequent service running to a two to three-hour transit time to Sydney is essential to drive improved patronage".
Many also wanted to see more investment in national institutions.
The Canberra Business Chamber stated that the capital's national institutions were "world class" and one of the city's main attractions but a number of them needed "urgent capital investment".
In another submission, the National Museum of Australia, a custodian of First Nations collections, wanted to improve the capital's role in telling the stories of First Nations peoples, including by redeveloping its out-of-date Gallery of First Australians.
Last year, the museum launched the Great Southern Land gallery and a Discovery Centre for families, both featuring "a unique approach to incorporating First Nations' understandings of the country's environment and history alongside the experiences of all those who have come after".
In the submission, director Mathew Trinca stated those were both successful however, the museum was not currently funded to redevelop its Gallery of First Australians.
"We also know that visitors from across the continent and overseas increasingly want the opportunity to learn about First Nation's cultures and to come to a fuller understanding of their experiences and knowledges," he wrote.
"A stronger First Nations offering, including a redeveloped gallery at the Museum, will significantly improve Canberra's part in telling these stories."
Meanwhile, the Yarralumla Residents Association has called for the GST formula be adjusted to increase the ACT government's share, stating that "the funding base is not sufficient" for major capital investment in and maintenance for new and existing services and infrastructure.
"As a consequence the National Capital is no longer a source of pride but run down and neglected," the association stated in its submission.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
