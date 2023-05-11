Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey is proud to see his organisation's 18-year inclusivity mission be recognised.
Hockey ACT was named Sporting Organisation of the Year at Wednesday night's Pride in Sport Awards.
The association topped the poll with a score of 71/100, the highest total in the award's history.
The organisation achieved this through the introduction of a Pride Round, appointing seven pride Ambassadors, and continuing to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all members.
Hockey ACT has been honoured for blazing a trail for inclusivity in sport, creating history in the process.
Hockey ACT's chief executive Rob Sheekey said the entire organisation should be proud of the achievement.
"Its a very exciting time for Hockey ACT, we're a relatively small organisation against some of the bigger heavyweights in sport," Sheekey said.
"To get the highest Pride in Sport index number in the history of the index, we are really excited and proud of the work we've done."
Sheekey said his organisation have had a heavy focus on inclusivity of all communities, and Hockey ACT have been pioneers for inclusivity in Australian sport since 2005.
"We were one of the first sporting organisations in the country to have a transgender policy, so we implemented that in 2005, and in 2020 we joined Pride in Sport and we've made some more steps since then," Sheekey said.
Global inclusivity is growing for the LGBTQIA+ communities and Hockey ACT has continued to be a dominant force in this space, making it a priority to ensure all of the members in their community feel safe.
Sheekey said this has been achieved through the positive environment they've built within their organisation.
"We've worked really hard in this space to make sure our members feel welcomed, safe, and included, and we do that across all communities, not just in the LGBTQIA+ community," Sheekey said.
"We've worked really hard with our members, and our members have been really open with us in engaging, and its worked really well with them to make sure people feel safe and welcomed in our environment."
Although receiving the 'Sporting Organisation of the Year' award is a great achievement, Sheekey said his team does not focus on trying to win awards, they only focus on making sport enjoyable for all.
Sheekey said he hopes Hockey ACT's achievements can help to encourage all community sporting organisations to be inclusive and develop further.
"Community sport its meant to be enjoyable first and foremost, we play sport for the enjoyment of it and everyone should be able to experience that at the same level."
The chief executive also hopes his team's achievement will help to encourage other sports in Australia to develop further and strive for a more inclusive environment.
"Every sport has their own journey they need to work through, and there is lots of great work being done across all communities," Sheekey said.
"Hopefully this showcases to people that it is worth the effort, and it will encourage them to put in more work and more effort into these areas to make sure their sports are more inclusive to all people as possible."
Canberra received two awards on the night, with Australian sevens star Sharni Williams receiving the LGBTQ Out Role Model Award.
