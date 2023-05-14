Socials: Dirty Laundry aired

Brisbane-based collective Briefs, made up of acrobats, dancers, circus performers, drag queens and all-round naughty boys, were back in Canberra for the first time in 10 years. Their new show Dirty Laundry was created during the pandemic lockdown and they decided to 'air their dirty laundry' with the rest of the country. The show featured gob-smacking comedy with some unapologetic truths.