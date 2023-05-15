Googong residents will welcome their first full-line supermarket after a deal was struck to bring Coles to the new town centre development.
Googong Coles will form part of a $44 million retail centre with about 25 shops.
The retail centre, adjacent to Bunyip Park, is also set to include cafes, restaurants, a medical centre, gym and three car parks.
Googong developers Peet and Mirvac have anticipated Coles will open in 2025, as part of the first stage of the town centre precinct.
Googong project director Malcolm Leslie said the announcement is a sign the township is "really coming of age".
"There's now about 7000 people living at Googong and eventually there's going to be 18,000," he said.
"To have a full-line supermarket like Coles on your doorstep is a real bonus for the residents.
"And combined with all the other facilities and amenities that we've been announcing lately, Googonians will be able to do just about everything they need to do just around the corner."
Coles will be the first full-line supermarket in the township and will join the Cannons IGA Googong which opened in 2018.
Coles state general manager Ivan Slunjski said the new "state-of-the-art supermarket" would complement the existing retail offerings in Googong north.
"Coles is committed to investing in Googong and our new supermarket will create hundreds of new local retail and construction jobs, as well as offer more choice, great value and an enhanced shopping experience for local residents," he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, a development site to the south of the future retail centre has sold.
Stevens Group, a development firm based on the NSW Central Coast, has purchased a 1.2-hectare block of land earmarked for a childcare centre, petrol station and fast food outlets.
The site was listed for sale in February with a price guide of $9 million.
Mr Leslie said the eventual sale price "exceeded" expectations.
Stevens Group development director Jason Capuano said the $13 million development would benefit Googong residents and the wider region.
Plans are also under way to build a $25 million pub and entertainment venue at the Googong town centre.
Local publicans Anthony and Sandy McDonald, owners of the Royal Hotel in Queanbeyan, purchased a site next to the future retail centre, where they will develop the two-level Googong Hotel.
The total construction costs for the town centre development, including the main retail centre, the petrol station site and the Googong Hotel, are expected to exceed $82 million.
Peet and Mirvac have further stages of development planned for the township, including a second major supermarket, more shops, residential apartments, a community centre and library.
In April, a Canberra developer submitted a development application for 138 apartments and townhouses in Googong.
The application sought approval for six, three-storey residential buildings on McFarlane Avenue.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
