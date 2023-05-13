On the eve of Australian Made Week (May 15 - 21), we asked Cindy Lim, founder of Aussie beauty brand Koko&Kush, about the importance of keeping it local.
What is Koko&Kush?
The refillable skincare is a capsule collection of four hemp-based products. It's sustainable, Australian, female-owned and operated, and the products ingredients are all naturally derived.
What was the inspiration behind the brand?
Koko&Kush was conceptualised in 2020 just after COVID hit. I began to help out my parents at the family business, a deli which saw me having to wear a mask to every shift. As masks became the norm, my skin began to become inflamed and in turn break out. I searched high and low and finally stumbled upon my 'best bud' - hemp.
After creating a sample of hemp serum which cleared my acne in next to no time, I wanted to create hemp-based skincare that's effective, cruelty-free and removes the intimidation factor from your skincare routine.
Is every aspect Australian made?
Using Aussie ingredients and partners is a key part of Koko&Kush's brand strategy.
Our head office, formulations and R&D team are local to us in Melbourne, as is our packaging team.
Our photography was captured by an uber-talented Queensland-based photographer.
Why was it important to keep it Australian made?
So I can oversee the quality control of the products. The Koko&Kush formulations are made from scratch, only I and the formulations company have access to its IP.
Being locally made as well, I am able to keep the batches smaller and fresher for our consumers, which also gives me the ability to cater to any market trends if we need to respond quicker.
And of course, being Australian, I want to showcase what we're able to produce and hopefully compete in some international markets one day!
