The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Federal budget ends wasteful outsourcing to start rebuilding a stronger Australian Public Service

By Melissa Donnelly
May 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's outsourcing addiction didn't save any money and it didn't improve services for the community or public sector workplaces. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's outsourcing addiction didn't save any money and it didn't improve services for the community or public sector workplaces. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The debate on the federal government's overreliance on consultants and contractors is over and the verdict is well and truly in. Outsourcing is out, and insourcing is in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.