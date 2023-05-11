The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Juror who caused Bruce Lehrmann mistrial 'held out' on guilty verdict, Shane Drumgold SC believes

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC outside the independent inquiry. Picture by Gary Ramage
Shane Drumgold SC outside the independent inquiry. Picture by Gary Ramage

The rogue juror responsible for Bruce Lehrmann's mistrial was the only member of the jury "holding out" on a guilty verdict, the ACT's top prosecutor believes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.