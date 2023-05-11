The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

Peter Charles Henderson faces ACT Supreme Court, sentenced to jail for child abuse material crimes

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
May 12 2023 - 5:30am
Peter Henderson covers his face with his hand as he enters court on Thursday. Picture By Hannah Neale
Peter Henderson covers his face with his hand as he enters court on Thursday. Picture By Hannah Neale

A man caught with thousands of child abuse files "as extreme as one could conjure", used them for his own "selfish, pathetic purposes", a judge has said.

