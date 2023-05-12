While it may appear to be a deserted industrial site today, the old brickworks site in Yarralumla is poised to become a buzzing hub of residential and commercial activity in just a few years time.
Doma is currently preparing development applications for the site, which will eventually include up to 380 dwellings.
The first stage of the residential development is expected to be completed in 2026.
Doma won the right to develop the Yarralumla brickworks site back in 2017 and officially signed the contract with the ACT government in 2019.
Since then news has been scarce, aside from the developer receiving approval for its conservation management plan in 2021.
Despite the silence it's all systems go in the background, Doma senior development manager Alex Moulis said.
"Respecting the historic nature of this amazing site, revitalising it for future generations and ensuring there are beautiful spaces the whole community can enjoy, understandably takes significant planning, consultation and approval processes," he said.
Doma is currently working on an estate development plan with hopes to submit it in the next few months.
This will include a parkland on the site of the old quarry, which will be named after Edward Pittman who is said to have produced the first geological report for the ACT in 1910.
"Pittman Park will include a natural stormwater reuse pond that will be used as part of the precinct's irrigation strategy," Mr Moulis said.
Heritage buildings, including the dome-shaped brick kilns, will become the centrepiece of the site, eventually housing a day spa, gym, bars and restaurants.
While he wouldn't divulge details, Mr Moulis hinted conversations with well-known national hospitality operators were underway.
The 1500-square-metre commercial precinct will also include office spaces for lease.
Doma is currently working on the development applications for the commercial precinct and the first stage of residential dwellings.
The first instalment of homes will include 138 apartments and terraces designed by interstate architecture firm SJB.
They will predominately include generous two- and three-bedroom apartments, with a small number of one- and four-bedroom apartments and 20 terrace homes.
Another 22 three-bedroom townhouses with private three- or four-car garages, designed by Cumulus Studio, are also planned in the first stage.
Doma is aiming to release the first homes for sale by the end of 2023.
Mr Moulis expects majority of buyers will be owner occupiers, many of whom he predicts will be downsizers.
Approval will also be sought for a 300-space public car park and residents' facilities such as a large swimming pool.
"At the same time, we are working on the required heritage approvals that will run in parallel with the DA process," Mr Moulis said.
Doma is also working towards achieving a five-star communities rating with the Green Building Council of Australia.
A panel with six community groups was formed to help consult on the project, which Doma engages with on a monthly basis.
Yarralumla Residents Association vice president Mike Lewis was pleased with the consultation process so far.
"We're working constructively with [Doma] and the process will take its course," he said.
A public information event will also be held prior to the submission of the estate development plan, with a date to be advised soon.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
