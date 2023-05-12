The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Doma prepares development applications for Yarralumla brickworks redevelopment

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 13 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doma senior development manager Alex Moulis said development applications for the brickworks redevelopment are in the works. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Doma senior development manager Alex Moulis said development applications for the brickworks redevelopment are in the works. Picture by Keegan Carroll

While it may appear to be a deserted industrial site today, the old brickworks site in Yarralumla is poised to become a buzzing hub of residential and commercial activity in just a few years time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.