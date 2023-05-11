The Canberra Times
Amanda Vanstone | Anthony Albanese must be careful Voice process doesn't stoke division

By Amanda Vanstone
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:37pm
Where are we going with the Voice? None of us have a crystal ball, but it is an interesting exercise to consider what options the future holds.

