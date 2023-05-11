The plan is for a state-of-the-art hospital complex estimated to cost upwards of $1 billion and focusing on endocrinology, general medical services, geriatric, maternal and general surgical services to be completed by 2030. The government, which copped a lot of flak over its failure to deliver on its 2016 election promise to have the SPIRE expansion of Canberra Hospital up and running by 2022, can't afford to make the same mistake again.

