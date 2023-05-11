The Barr government's decision to compulsorily acquire the Catholic Church-owned Calvary Hospital in Bruce seems swift and brutal, but self-evidently sensible given the health needs of this rapidly growing city.
A number of key factors, including the expected doubling of the northside's population to more than 500,000 people by the 2060s and the ageing of the population, mandate an immediate and massive investment in growing the ACT's medical facilities.
That is why Labor and the Greens pledged to start work on a new northside hospital to replace the existing Calvary facilities by the middle of the decade during the 2020 election campaign.
The plan is for a state-of-the-art hospital complex estimated to cost upwards of $1 billion and focusing on endocrinology, general medical services, geriatric, maternal and general surgical services to be completed by 2030. The government, which copped a lot of flak over its failure to deliver on its 2016 election promise to have the SPIRE expansion of Canberra Hospital up and running by 2022, can't afford to make the same mistake again.
The Canberra Hospital redevelopment is now not expected to be completed until either late this year or in 2024.
The government argues that if it is to meet the timelines it has set it needs to have control of the Calvary site in order to allow feasibility studies and development work to begin.
It claims that after negotiations with the Catholic Church to take control of the site broke down it had no choice but to invoke the compulsory acquisition process.
While government and church accounts of the negotiation process differ, the government is seemingly within its rights to do so.
Under the 1994 Lands Acquisition Act the executive has the power to take control of land in the ACT for a public purpose.
The rationale on this occasion is that if the taxpayers of Canberra are going to stump up at least $1 billion for a new hospital then they should own it and run it.
This is particularly true given the views of the Catholic Church on issues such as abortion and the territory's soon to be introduced voluntary assisted dying legislation.
Calvary has already come under fire for its opposition to providing abortion services.
If the Little Company of Mary were to manage the proposed northside hospital it is extremely unlikely either abortions or voluntary assisted dying would be supported.
That is a serious issue and begs the question of whether or not churches should be involved in healthcare if, as a result of their values, a full range of services is not provided.
All of that said, the fly in the ointment is Canberra Health Services' poor track record on running Canberra Hospital.
Well documented problems include long waiting times in the ED and for surgeries, morale and bullying issues, and a cost of service delivery per patient that is significantly higher than the national average.
It is incumbent on the Barr government to demonstrate to Canberrans it is up to the task of developing and managing two major hospitals to best practice standards.
While it may not be amenable to the royal commission level of inquiry into health services the opposition is demanding, a wide ranging review is certainly in order.
Another issue that needs to be addressed is the probability the compulsory acquisition will be challenged in the courts. If that were to occur there would be no winners; just costly delays that might push the new hospital back for years.
By being pragmatic on the subject of fair compensation and "meeting the market" the government will likely save a lot of time and money in the long run.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.