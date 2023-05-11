The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

ACT government's Calvary acquisition makes good sense

By The Canberra Times
May 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Barr government's decision to compulsorily acquire the Catholic Church-owned Calvary Hospital in Bruce seems swift and brutal, but self-evidently sensible given the health needs of this rapidly growing city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.