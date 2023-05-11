Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 20, 2023

May 20: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Captain Blue Beard by Joshua Limbrick. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 21: At Manning Clark House at 2pm, Jenny Horsfield will discuss Verity Hewitt's bookshop that opened in Canberra in April 1938 and became a meeting place, art gallery and library in the war years. See: manningclark.org.au.
May 21: At Muse: On Ideas, hosted by Dr Jennifer Rayner at 3pm, economists Matt Grudnoff and Matt Taylor will discuss degrowth, and whether it's time to imagine an entirely different economic model for our future. Tickets: $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 23: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Stan Grant will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on Grant's new book The Queen is Dead, on the bitter legacy of colonialism for Indigenous people. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 24: At 5pm at Winning Appliances Kingston, Charlotte Ree, author of Heartbake - A bittersweet memoir, will be in conversation with Canberra Times food and wine editor Karen Hardy. Tickets are $16 and includes a complimentary glass of wine from Capital Wines. See: eventbrite.com.au.
May 24: At 6.30pm at Paperchain, join Independent Member for Indi Helen Haines for the Canberra launch of The Indi Way: How a Rural Community Sparked a Social and Political Movement, by Voiced for Indi. Free event. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
May 25: Jeanette Mathews' book Reading the Megillot, five short books of the Hebrew Bible translated and rewritten as scripts for performance, will be launched at 7pm in the Durie Room at St Mark's National Theological Centre, 15 Blackall Street, Barton. A performance of Ecclesiastes as a talk show will accompany the launch, followed by a panel discussion. Free entry. More information: 6272 4249.
May 27: At 5pm at Kingston Library, Alison Booth will be in conversation with Barbie Robinson about Booth's new novel, Bellevue. Register at bit.ly/3VTaH9a.
May 31: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Marcia Langton and Aaron Corn will be in conversation on their new book, Law: The Way of the Ancestors, with ANU Dean of Law Anthony Connolly. The book challenges readers to consider how Indigenous law can inspire new ways forward for us all in the face of global crises. T2 Theatre, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 31: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Dominic Smith's Return to Valetto, a journey into one family's long-buried story. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 1: At Paperchain at 5pm will be an in-store event with Ian James Frazer, author of Rain God: The Highs and Lows of Clement Wragge, Meteorologist With a Mission. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
June 1: At 6pm, Big River Distilling Co and Dymocks Canberra will co-host Ginsights with author Yenn Purkis whose voice as a proud autistic and Queer advocate has led people to reimagine the possibilities and practicalities of inclusion and respect in schools, workplaces and our community. Tickets $5. See: bigriverdistilling.com.au.
June 3: At Muse at 4pm, Kris Kneen will discuss their memoir Fat Girl Dancing with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. Tickets $10 (entry only) or $42 (includes a copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 6: At 6.30pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, cricket writer Gideon Haigh will be in conversation with Tim Gavel on Haigh's new book On the Ashes, about the contest between Australia and England, from the colonial era to the present day. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 7: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Christine Helliwell and Mark Willacy will be in conversation with Karen Middleton on Writing War, an event to launch the second edition of Helliwell's book Semut and Willacy's Rogue Forces, which won the 2022 Prime Minister's Literary Awards for Australian History and Non-fiction respectively. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 13: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, former chief scientist Alan Finkel will be in conversation with Ken Baldwin on his new book Powering Up: Unleashing the Clean Energy Supply Chain, in which Finkel makes the case for Australia leading the way in the global transition to clean energy. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
June 15-18: StoryFest 2023 on the South Coast is at five venues including Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Milton Theatre. Features Peter FitzSimons, Clementine Ford, Adam Liaw, Clare Bowditch and others. Tickets on sale now. See: storyfest.org.au.
June 18: At Muse at 3pm, Kylie Ladd will discuss her novel, I'll Leave You With This, about a brother's legacy and the tangled bonds of sisterhood, with writer Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
For the first time, the Sydney Writers Festival is coming to Canberra in its Live & Local 2023 livestreaming of headline events at Woden Library (May 25 to 28), Dickson Library (May 26 and 28) and Gungahlin Library (May 25 to 27). The speakers include crime writer Jane Harper and Booker Prize winner Eleanor Catton. Audiences are invited to participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending their thoughts via SMS straight to the Sydney stage. Free, bookings essential. More information and bookings: librariesact.spydus.com
The Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry, one of Australia's richest poetry prizes, is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Entries are now open for new poetry on the theme of Love, as inspired by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear." Entries close on July 3. See: acu.edu.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am, the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
The remaining Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meeting for the first half of 2023 is on Wednesday June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
