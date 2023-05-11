Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 20, 2023

May 31: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Marcia Langton and Aaron Corn will be in conversation on their new book, Law: The Way of the Ancestors, with ANU Dean of Law Anthony Connolly. The book challenges readers to consider how Indigenous law can inspire new ways forward for us all in the face of global crises. T2 Theatre, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.