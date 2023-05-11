The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 20, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:45pm, first published May 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Grant will discuss his new book, The Queen is Dead, at ANU. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Stan Grant will discuss his new book, The Queen is Dead, at ANU. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Events

May 20: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Captain Blue Beard by Joshua Limbrick. See: bookcow.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.