Times Past: May 13, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the hopeful success of the second Woolfest to be held in Goulburn.
Goulburn rode the week on the back of a sheep. In fact 400 sheep were scheduled to walk down the main street as part of Woolfest 95's Street Parade, leaving the town looking a bit overrun.
In its second year, Woolfest had drawn hundreds of people to the region to see events as refined as the Elders Australian Wool Fashion Awards and as unrefined as a human sheep round-up.
The week-long wool celebration heralded a path back to prosperity, Goulburn mayor Margaret O'Neill said. "This has always been a wool region, and that's the way we have to revamp things," she said.
Although Goulburn had suffered from slumping wool prices and had lost considerable trade after the Federal Highway bypass was completed, things were starting to look up. "The town really died out in the previous years but is on the road to recovery," the mayor said.
Good wool prices had injected much-needed funds into the local economy, "and when things go right for our farmers, they have more money to spend and it is great for the town".
The bypass had been less of a problem than expected. The town's tourist trade had increased with a reduction in heavy vehicles rumbling through the streets.
"We have lost some petrol trade, but find more people are coming into town to shop and eat because it isn't so noisy," Ms O'Neill said.
Events during Woolfest included dog trials, whip cracking, stage coach rides and even whistling contests.
