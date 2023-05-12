The Canberra Times
Bev Cains | ACT government's free abortions move a policy failure, misses what women really need - support

By Bev Cains
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said free abortions would help remove barriers to access. Picture by Karleen Minney
Even fewer people would support the policy if they realised the ACT is the only place in Australia that has no legislated limits on how late an abortion can take place.

Recently the Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith announced the ACT government has started fully funding abortions for any woman who lives in or near Canberra. This is a policy fail for so many women who would prefer to give birth to their child if only they had more support.

