Let me make it clear that I oppose abortion. I think taking the life of an unborn child is a human rights violation of the highest order. I don't think it is in the best interests of mothers or their unborn children. I think it is an attempt to hide rather than address complex social problems. But I also think that if a government claims it is offering a choice and that it is doing something to help women who have an unintended pregnancy, it should not focus so clearly on only one outcome - abortion.

